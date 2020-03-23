PAKISTAN

PIA’s special flight to bring back Pakistanis from UAE tonight

Theazb Web Desk 21 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
PIA Boeing 777

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority has made special arrangements to bring back 150 stranded Pakistanis at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports.

A special Pakistan International Airlines flight will bring back these 150 Pakistanis to Islamabad airport tonight at 12:30am.

These Pakistanis had been left stranded after Pakistan suspended international flights operation on March 21.

Earlier, the CAA has specially permitted a Qatar Airways flight to bring back 72 Pakistanis from Doha airport.

There are still Pakistanis stranded at Istanbul airport in Turkey and Bangkok airport in Thailand and the authorities are weighing down different options to bring these Pakistanis back to the country.

The government has also announced strict screening and measures for the returning passengers at Islamabad airport to avoid coronavirus spread threat.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Pakistan Citizen Portal

Pakistan Citizen Portal received encouraging response across the world

December 30, 2018

PM reaffirms Govt’s commitment to protect citizens from Coronavirus pandemic

4 days ago

By-election: PTI leads in NA-247 Karachi, ANP in Peshawar’s PK-71

October 21, 2018

PM reiterates Govt’s resolve to maintain law and order, revive economy

February 15, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: