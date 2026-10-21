Phil Foden Scores Hat-Trick as Manchester City Thrash AEK Athens 5-1

Phil Foden produced a spectacular hat-trick as Manchester City defeated AEK Athens 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, strengthening hopes that the England international is returning to his best form.

The 26-year-old midfielder delivered an outstanding performance at the Etihad Stadium after struggling for consistency over the previous two seasons. His display offered a reminder of the talent that once established him among England’s most promising players.

Foden had gone 10 months without scoring before finding the net in City’s weekend victory over Ipswich. He ended another lengthy Champions League scoring drought in the win against AEK, underlining his growing confidence.

However, the midfielder will need to maintain this level of performance to complete his return to form after a difficult period that also saw him left out of England’s World Cup squad earlier this year.

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City opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Elliot Anderson, who netted his first goal for the club following his summer move from Nottingham Forest.

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Anderson reacted quickest after Enzo Fernandez’s free-kick struck the crossbar, slotting the rebound into an empty net from close range.

Foden doubled City’s advantage in the 34th minute after combining brilliantly with Rico Lewis. The pair exchanged passes to break through the Greek side’s defence before Foden fired high into the net from a tight angle.

AEK briefly threatened a comeback after the break. Stavros Pilios scored in the 52nd minute, taking advantage of a lapse in City’s concentration to reduce the deficit.

City responded five minutes later. Foden picked out Rayan Cherki near the edge of the penalty area, and the Frenchman produced an elegant turn before finishing confidently to restore the hosts’ two-goal lead.

Foden then extended the advantage in the 65th minute. Cherki sent a long ball forward, Lewis brought it under control, and Foden arrived to guide a superb shot into the top corner from 18 yards.

The England midfielder completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute, timing his run perfectly to convert Ryan McAidoo’s cross and seal City’s emphatic victory.

The treble was Foden’s first in more than two years.

Foden Targets a Sustained Revival

Foden’s performance marked an encouraging step after a challenging spell in his career. Long regarded as a key figure in English football, he has faced difficulties maintaining his previous standards over the past two seasons.

His recent scoring return offers renewed optimism, but consistency will remain crucial as City pursue success across domestic and European competitions.

City have also continued to perform strongly despite uncertainty surrounding their ongoing legal battle over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. The club has challenged the findings of an independent commission, and the outcome of its appeal remains significant for its future.

Despite the off-field scrutiny, City’s results have remained strong this season. They have also demonstrated their attacking depth, with the victory over AEK arriving even though star striker Erling Haaland started on the bench.

Haaland had reportedly experienced discomfort after City’s weekend match against Ipswich, prompting the coaching staff to manage his involvement.

City made eight changes to their starting lineup for the Champions League fixture, giving several squad players and young academy prospects an opportunity to impress.

City Strengthen Their Champions League Campaign

The victory gave Manchester City another important result in the league phase and highlighted the depth of their squad.

For Foden, however, the night’s biggest significance was personal. After months of frustration, his three goals offered a convincing reminder of his finishing ability, movement and creativity.

If he can reproduce this performance regularly, the midfielder could once again become a central figure in Manchester City’s pursuit of silverware and England’s future plans.

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