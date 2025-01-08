Lahore, [07-01-2025] – Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) & University of Punjab, have taken a significant stride by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony, hosted at the Vice Chancellor Office, University of the Punjab, Lahore, marks the beginning of a collaborative journey aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainability in the horticulture sector. Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) & University of Punjab, have taken a significant stride by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony, hosted at the Vice Chancellor Office, University of the Punjab, Lahore, marks the beginning of a collaborative journey aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainability in the horticulture sector.

The Primary objective of this collaboration with Punjab University that both organizations shall join hands to plan, organize, arrange and execute domestic events for the promotion of horticultural development and exports in the country. The events may include horticultural products specific exhibitions, seminars, workshops, training and capacity building, webinars, data exchange of potential exporters/importers, conferences, export-oriented projects or any other event based on need. Both organizations also extend their cooperation on undertaking research on specific aspects as determined by their technical teams and to establish a formal mechanism for collaboration through this MOU, their interest in collaborating with each other on joint ventures to promote the horticulture sector of Pakistan.