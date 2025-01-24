PESHAWAR – Considerable increase in cold intensity is expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Overcast conditions have caused gradual rise in minimum temperature during the last 2-3 days. However, this trend will likely stop as clear sky will cause drop in temperature and as such increase intensity of cold during morning/night hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Very cold weather is expected in upper districts.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Saturday, and 02-04°C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Extremely cold weather prevailed in upper districts.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba, Dir and Parachinar was recorded at -03°C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.