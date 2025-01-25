The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation ODI series featuring New Zealand and South Africa.

The series will follow a single-league format and run from February 8 to 14, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting the first two matches, and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium hosting the final league match and the final.

The action kicks off on Saturday, February 8, at Gaddafi Stadium, where Pakistan will face New Zealand at 1400 (local time). On Monday, February 10, New Zealand will take on South Africa in a day match at 0900 (local time). The series moves to Karachi on February 12, with Pakistan facing South Africa in a day/night match at National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will take place on Friday, February 14, at 1400 (local time).

Teams from Pakistan and New Zealand will have their training sessions under lights at Gaddafi Stadium on February 6, while South Africa’s first practice session will be on the morning of February 9.

This series will not only serve as a great opportunity for teams to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but will also allow the PCB to showcase the newly redesigned and upgraded stadiums. At Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator capacity has been increased with new chairs and the installation of 480 advanced LED lights for better broadcast quality. Additionally, two large digital replay screens and a new hospitality enclosure are near completion. At National Bank Stadium, 350 LED lights, digital replay screens, and 5,000 new seats have been added for improved comfort and broadcast visibility.

