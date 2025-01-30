Islamabad: Pakistan recorded 312,256 cases of dog bites in 2024, sparking concerns over public safety and the increasing stray dog population.

Punjab reported the highest number of cases, with 158,398 incidents in the first eight months of the year. However, due to missing data for four months, the total figure could be even higher. Sindh followed closely with 108,882 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 23,022 cases. Balochistan recorded 6,803 cases, highlighting the nationwide crisis.

Islamabad saw the lowest number of cases, with only nine incidents reported. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir documented 4,019 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 123 cases.

The surge in dog bite incidents has intensified calls for better stray dog management and improved public health measures. Experts warn that without urgent intervention, the situation could escalate, posing a significant health risk to the public.