The Pakistani government has implemented new regulations for Umrah pilgrims following increasing complaints from Saudi Arabia about Pakistani nationals using religious pilgrimages as a guise for begging.

According to an Middle East Monitor report, the Pakistani government has begun requiring all Umrah visa applicants to sign a written undertaking promising not to beg while in Saudi Arabia.

The undertaking clearly states that begging is a crime in Saudi Arabia punishable by law, and those found violating the pledge will face legal action upon their return to Pakistan.

Furthermore, individuals caught begging in Saudi Arabia while on an Umrah visa will be blacklisted.

This move is intended to curb the growing problem of Pakistani pilgrims engaging in begging activities during their religious journey.