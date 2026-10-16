Pakistan Chefs Club Hosts Culinary Championship and Achievement Awards 2026 in Karachi

The Pakistan Chefs Club (PCC) hosted its fourth Culinary Championship and third Achievement Awards 2026 at Saltanat Banquet in Karachi. The event brought together professional chefs, culinary students, home cooks and food industry representatives to celebrate talent and innovation.

The championship featured 18 teams from restaurants, food businesses and culinary institutions. Around 78 individual participants also competed in various categories.

PCC Founder and CEO Chef Naureen Ashraf highlighted the club’s commitment to providing an inclusive platform for culinary enthusiasts. She said the initiative aimed to showcase talent, improve skills and promote professional recognition.

Chefs Compete in Live Cooking Challenges

The championship welcomed industry professionals, students, home chefs, bakers, caterers, certified chefs and junior chefs under 15. It also provided opportunities for chefs with disabilities.

The competition opened with a 30-minute live cooking challenge. The PCC executive team prepared chicken, beef and fish karahi. The challenge tested participants’ time management, technical skills and creativity.

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The main contests featured 45-, 60- and 90-minute cooking challenges. Teams prepared dishes according to specified technical standards.

Participating establishments included Rosati Bistro, Chaupal, Cafeela, Cafe Hawaii, Sakura, The Spice Factory and Cote Roti.

Several culinary institutions also took part. These included the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM), DEXTER, COTHM Karachi and the Polytechnic Institute for Women in Korangi.

Rosati Bistro and PITHM Win Team Trophies

Judges assessed entries on technical proficiency, flavour, presentation, kitchen standards and personal hygiene.

Participants scoring 90 to 100 per cent received gold medals. Silver medals went to those scoring 80 to 89 per cent. Bronze medals recognised scores of 70 to 79 per cent, while certificates of merit were awarded for scores between 65 and 69 per cent.

Rosati Bistro won the Best Professional Team Trophy in the industry category. Meanwhile, PITHM received the Best Emerging Team Trophy in the culinary educational institution category.

International Chefs Day and Breast Cancer Awareness

The event also marked International Chefs Day. Organisers celebrated the occasion with a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony, recognising chefs’ contributions to society and the global economy.

A breast cancer awareness session added an important health dimension to the programme. Dr Syeda Farah discussed early warning signs, screening, diagnosis and treatment options. She also addressed common misconceptions about breast health.

The organisers acknowledged Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre for supporting the awareness initiative.

Industry Partners Support Culinary Development

The championship received support from corporate partners and food brands. These included RPX Catering, Waterverse, Tastique, Shan Global Food Solutions, Italiano Cuisine, GlamGas Pakistan, BlueBand, Ajwa, Unique Batteries, Shaheen Dairy, Lactoria Dairy, Nelson Paints, Unique Motors, Momprenuers Pakistan, Habitt City, Dashi and Kitcy.

PCC management thanked the participating teams, judges, organisers, sponsors and media representatives for their contributions.

PCC Plans Further Expansion in 2027

The organisers said the club plans to expand the championship in 2027. Proposed improvements include more structured competition categories, stronger professional standards and better event management.

The club also aims to strengthen links between culinary educational institutions and commercial kitchens across Pakistan. These efforts are intended to support professional development and create more opportunities for emerging culinary talent.

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