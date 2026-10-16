October 16, 2026

OGTIP Seeks to Empower Youth and Build a Brighter Future for Pakistan

Web Desk October 16, 2026
OGTIP delegation meeting Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi to discuss youth empowerment and technical training.

OGTIP: Delegation presents its vision for youth skills development to Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi.

A delegation from the Oil and Gas Training Institute of Pakistan (OGTIP) met Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi to present its vision for empowering young people through practical, industry-oriented skills training.

The delegation included Patron Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain, Chairman Imran Farooqi and Executive Director S. M. Asghar.

During the meeting, the OGTIP delegation highlighted the importance of equipping Pakistan’s youth with practical skills that meet industry requirements. The initiative aims to improve employment opportunities, encourage entrepreneurship and enable young people to contribute to the country’s economic development.

OGTIP also sought government support to strengthen technical education and address the skills gap between industry and the workforce.

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The institute aims to improve youth employability and develop a skilled workforce aligned with Pakistan’s industrial needs. It believes stronger collaboration between the government and technical training institutions can help prepare young people for emerging employment opportunities.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi appreciated OGTIP’s efforts and praised its commitment to youth empowerment and national development.

The initiative reflects a shared vision of building a skilled workforce, strengthening industries and supporting a prosperous Pakistan.

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