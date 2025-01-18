ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that Pakistan has achieved a landmark by becoming the first country to implement the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) initiative, introduced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO).

In a statement, the prime minister highlighted the Digital FDI initiative as a significant step toward fostering an investment-friendly environment. The project focuses on developing digital infrastructure, promoting digitization, and enhancing the export of digital services, with an emphasis on attracting foreign investments to key sectors.

“This is a major milestone on Pakistan’s journey toward building a vibrant digital economy,” PM Shehbaz said, emphasizing its importance in achieving sustainable progress and economic prosperity. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering growth through innovation and technology.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz praised the World Bank for its $20 billion commitment under Pakistan’s first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF). The CPF aligns with the country’s Home Grown Economic Transformation Plan and focuses on six critical areas: child nutrition, quality education, clean energy, climate resilience, inclusive development, and private investment.

The prime minister acknowledged the collaborative efforts of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and other stakeholders who worked tirelessly to secure transformative partnerships like the CPF, underscoring their significance in bolstering Pakistan’s economic resilience and potential.

“This reflects the confidence of international institutions in Pakistan’s ability to thrive and create lasting opportunities for its people,” PM Shehbaz stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).