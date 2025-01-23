Pakistan : The Online meeting on 22nd January, 2025 was held between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Hong Trade Development Council to discuss signing of MOU. In meeting Ms. Vian Cheung, Director Thailand South Asia represented HKTDC and Mr. Abdul Kareem Memon DG (IMDD) represented TDAP. The meeting was also attend by Mr. Riaz Shaik Council General of Pakistan, Hong Kong.

The representative of TDAP and HKTDC shown eagerness to promote trade and business relationship between two Pakistan and Hong Kong. Both sides gave detail presentation on function of their organization and discussed the scope of MOU. TDAP and HKTDC agree on information sharing, facilitating companies of both sides and strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and Hong Kong. HKTDC offered registration of Pakistani companies on their online platform i-e Click2Match, Scan2Match and Hktdc.com for sourcing. TDAP also asked them to register Hong Kong’s companies on Pakistan Trade Portal and share Pakistan exporter gallery link with their business interested to outsource from Pakistan. TDAP and Council General of Pakistan asked representative to encourage their companies to attend flagship events of TDAP such as Texpo, FoodAg, and HEMS. Ms. Vian Cheung, Director Thailand South Asia HKTDC shown her interest to visit Pakistan in coming months.

On conclusion of meeting Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Hong Kong Development Council HkTDC agree to finalize signing of MOU as soon as possible for smooth cooperation.