Karachi : A solo show of Ayaz Jokhio ” Painting of a Palette “( a new series of paintings ), opens on Tuesday December 3rd 2024 from 4 pm – 7 pm Canvas Gallery.

Jokhio, known for his work often infused with dry humour, uses an amalgamation of imagery from both print and electronic media, alongside his own observations of contemporary Pakistan.

An alumnus of the prestigious National College of Arts, Lahore ( NCA ) with an MA in Art Education from BNU, Lahore, Jokhio is one of the most important and innovative voices in contemporary art from Pakistan.

Jokhio is an academic and artist with a career span of over 2 decades, including participation at numerous international residencies. His work has been shown extensively, locally and globally.

Jokhio lives and works between Lahore and Mehrabpur, Sindh.

The show remains open daily until Thursday December 12th 2024, from 11 am – 7 pm ( excluding Sunday)