ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (INP): Five new judges took their oaths of office in separate ceremonies at two high courts. The Islamabad High Court welcomed two additional judges while the Balochistan High Court inducted three new members to its bench. At the Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to Additional Judge Muhammad Azam Khan and Additional Judge Inam Amin Minhas in a ceremony at the capital's judicial complex. Meanwhile, in Quetta, Chief Justice Hashim Kakar of the Balochistan High Court swore in Justice Asif Reki, Justice Ayub Tareen, and Justice Najmuddin Mengal. Senior government officials, including the Chief Secretary, Secretary Communication and Works, and Secretary Finance, attended the ceremony. The Balochistan appointments have increased the total number of judges serving in the provincial high court to fourteen. These appointments mark a significant expansion of judicial capacity in both jurisdictions.