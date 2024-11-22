Dubai : Dubai’s dining scene is buzzing with new spots that food lovers won’t want to miss. From Levantine and royal Indian flavors to classic Italian and refined Japanese fare, each eatery offers a unique twist on tradition. Whether you’re after a laid-back vibe, vintage glamour, or an upscale steakhouse experience, these new restaurants are sure to make it onto your must-try list.

Royal Tastes

Tucked away in Dubai’s Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam is the laid-back cousin of the famous Bait Maryam, bringing a fresh twist to Levantine classics. Think slow-cooked lamb shoulder marinated in chef Salam Daqqaq’s signature spices (la’moshet Maryam) and plenty of delicious options for vegetarians too. The vibe is modern yet rooted in tradition, with dishes that blend heritage and new flavors, making it a spot that’s all about enjoying good food in a stylish setting.

Jamavar Dubai, in the Address Residences Opera District, brings the royal flavors of India right to your plate. Led by Executive Chef Purushotham Naidu, the menu takes you on a tasty trip across North and South India. From Andhra lamb uttapam and Kochi tawa fish to the tender Hyderabadi pathar gosht, there’s plenty to savor. Signature bites like the kid goat shami kebab also make an appearance. The ambiance? Pure luxury, inspired by the classic vibes of the Viceroy’s New Delhi residence, adding a touch of elegance to your dining experience.

Jamavar Dubai

Italian Classics

Isabella Cucina Italiana, tucked away in Vida Emirates Hills, is the spot for Italian comfort food with a modern twist. It is all about classic flavors, but elevated with fresh, top-notch ingredients and a creative touch. They’re known for their 48-hour fermented woodfired pizzas, homemade pasta, shareable plates, and Italian desserts. The cozy, elegant vibe and warm service make it feel like a slice of Italy right here—perfect for a laid-back yet refined dining experience.

Nestled on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, TOTÓ brings together Italian flavors and the glamour of 1950s-60s Italian cinema. Inspired by Cinema Paradiso, this stylish spot oozes elegance, with chic wooden floors and decor that’s pure vintage cinema meets modern flair. TOTÓ, alongside its sister restaurant TATEL Dubai, is backed by a superstar trio: Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The menu is a love letter to classic Italian-Mediterranean dishes, crafted by Chefs Angelo Santi and Vincenzo Palermo. Angelo’s passion for Italian flavors shines in every bite, while Vincenzo, a world champion pizzaiolo, delivers pizza mastery like no other.

Isabella Cucina Italina

Japanese Cuisine

SHIMA is a sleek Japanese spot tucked away in One Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, perfect for those craving a coastal vibe with a Japanese twist. The restaurant pairs bold, authentic flavors with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and city skyline, setting the stage for a standout dining experience. Led by chef Koyi Tanabe, a pro with 16 years of international experience, SHIMA dishes up inventive plates made from top-notch ingredients, bringing Japanese tradition to life in every bite.

Kokoro, in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, is the UAE’s first-hand roll spot and a must-visit for sushi lovers. Kokoro means “heart” in Japanese, and that’s exactly what this place brings to the table—a personal, heartwarming dining experience. Here, you’re right up at the bar with chefs Daniel Lee (aka Ducky) and Patrick Pham as they slice, roll, and serve each order fresh. With only the finest ingredients used, every bite is crafted to perfection. Kokoro isn’t just about sushi; it’s about experiencing sushi at its best, right in front of you.

SHIMA

Steak Specials

Rare is the new go-to steakhouse in the C2 district, ideal for lively group hangouts. Led by head chef Ryan Bernando, Rare dishes up European-inspired plates in a chic setting—a blend of New York lounge vibes and Parisian art deco charm. The standout brass-trimmed chandelier sets the mood as you step in, and there’s a stylish central counter to welcome you. With both a spacious outdoor terrace and cozy indoor booths, it’s the spot for a buzzing yet intimate dining experience.

Meat lovers shouldn’t forget to add CARO Steakhouse Frenzy at Fairmont Dubai to the dining bucket list. This chic spot, led by Chef Carson Hill, brings you a line-up of juicy, flavor-packed cuts from Japan, Argentina, the USA, and more. With sleek interiors and a top-notch vibe, CARO serves up meat that’s dry-aged in-house and grilled to perfection in a Josper oven to lock in those natural juices. It’s a steak experience you won’t want to miss!

CARO Steakhouse Frenzy