British High Commissioner
PAKISTAN

New British High Commissioner presents his credentials

ISLAMABAD – Dr Christian Turner, the new British High Commissioner to Pakistan has presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi at the President House on Thursday.

Dr Turner has arrived in December last year succeeding Thomas Drew.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner said:

“It is a huge privilege to be working in Pakistan and leading the UK’s largest diplomatic mission. The UK is home to over 1.5 million British people of Pakistani origin and this shows the depth of relationship between the two countries and their people. I am looking forward to further strengthening this bond.”

