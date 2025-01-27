Mayor Dr. Farooq Sattar Hunia City Nazim Syed Mustafa Kamal or Waseem Akhtar we have done record works despite less resources.

Karachi ( INP ) Member of Sindh Assembly Abdul Waseem from Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan New Karachi has said that the series of abuses against Karachi has been going on for years, under one aim, the children of Karachi are kept behind in all fields including education. How is it possible that a boy or girl can get more than 80% marks in matriculation from Karachi Matriculation Board He could not even get 60% marks in the intermediate exam, he was having a special conversation with Ausaf in his office, he said that Karachi gives more than 70% revenue to the country But he is not getting the right, he said that for the past 17 years, the People’s Party has been ruling in Sindh continuously, but instead of reducing the problems of Karachi, they have increased, the problems of this city are increasing. Elected representatives, despite being treated like a stepmother, To a question, he said that since 1987 MQM was getting mandate in this city and inside Sindh, our mandate was not recognized and always tried to suppress the voice. And the water will become clear He said that in the past Mayor Dr. Farooq Sattar Hunia City Nazim Syed Mustafa Kamal or Waseem Akhtar we have done record works despite less resources, there are many projects that we started and today someone else is taking the credit. He said that national and provincial assemblies

I also always took a principled stand and raised my voice for people to do exemplary work with the funds we got To a question, he said that law and order is the responsibility of the Sindh government, the situation has become such that house robberies, including street crime, are common and now even innocent school-going boys and girls are not safe. And girls are kidnapped and killed after being raped, he said that Safe City is a good project but it can be successful only if the genie of crime is bottled.