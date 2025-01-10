Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif secured a resounding victory in the 3rd SAARC Snooker Championship by defeating Sri Lanka’s Thaha Irshath in Colombo on Friday. Asif showcased his dominance with a flawless 5-0 win in the final match, claiming the championship title.

With this triumph, Asif becomes the second Pakistani to win the SAARC Snooker Championship, following Asjad Iqbal’s victory in the inaugural edition in 2019, where he defeated compatriot Muhammad Bilaal.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement. In their messages, they praised Asif for his exceptional performance throughout the tournament, particularly in the final.

“By excelling in snooker, Muhammad Asif has brought pride to Pakistan. I wish him continued success in the future,” President Zardari stated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his best wishes to Asif, applauding his victory in the championship and highlighting his contribution to uplifting Pakistan’s presence in the sport.