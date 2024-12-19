Meezan Bank has refuted claims of a “data breach” following widespread reports of unauthorised transactions affecting customers’ debit and credit cards.

In recent days, numerous social media users reported unexpected withdrawals from their accounts, with some alleging a possible data leak.

In response to such concerns, the bank issued a customer advisory stating that “rumours regarding a data breach at Meezan Bank are entirely false.” The advisory reassured clients that their data remains “completely safe” and emphasised that “there has been no security breach whatsoever.”

The bank has stated that it is implementing all necessary measures to ensure that customers affected by unauthorised transactions are compensated promptly.

The bank clarified that the disputed transactions reported recently were unsecured e-commerce transactions, which are eligible for reimbursement under the chargeback mechanism of International Payment Schemes.

In light of such incidents, the bank has advised customers to exercise caution when using their cards for online purchases.