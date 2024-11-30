KARACHI : Faraz ul Rahman, former president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and founding chairman and patron of Pakistan Business Group has expressed a strong reaction to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s critical statement on Karachi businessmen.

He termed the mayor’s statement as an escape from his responsibilities and said that it is inappropriate to criticize the businessmen instead of the problems. He has continued his struggle even in the most difficult situations.

The businessmen of Karachi have endured something that is not comparable in the whole of Pakistan. Despite the challenges such as extortion mafia, target killing, over-billing, tax issues and kidnapping, the businessmen have not left Karachi because it is the city of their heart. It is intolerable to blame the entire business community on behalf of the businessmen. He added that Mayor Karachi should understand that if businessmen have complaints, they should address them to the Mayor of their city, not the Chief Minister of Punjab. Or from the mayor of Sialkot. He said that you are the mayor of this city and it is your responsibility to solve the problems. If even today the people of Karachi are protesting for water, roads and basic facilities, then the question is: Where is the mayor showing his performance? Farazur Rehman clarified that the businessmen of Karachi are always ready for cooperation and want to work together with the mayor, but blaming for identifying problems is not acceptable in any case. The mayor should listen to the grievances of the traders and take practical steps to solve them. Finally, he said that the traders of Karachi are the backbone of the city’s economy, and neglecting their problems will stop the development of Karachi. is equivalent to Mayor should take responsibility instead of blaming the businessmen for their failures.