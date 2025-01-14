In another tragic case of honor killing, a man is believed to have murdered his wife before taking his own life in Chota Lahor tehsil on Monday. The incident occurred in the Jalsai Dhok area, according to police and Rescue 1122 officials.

Chota Lahor city SHO Gohar Khan stated that the man shot his wife from close range inside a room of their home and then turned the weapon on himself.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Sajjad Khan, reported to the police that he was at his own home with his family when, at around 3 a.m., his nephew knocked on the door, saying his father had shot his mother and then injured himself with a pistol.

Sajjad described finding his 26-year-old sister-in-law lying in a pool of blood while his brother was injured and a pistol was lying beside him. His injured brother was rushed to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital in Shahmansoor, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Sajjad revealed that the motive for the attack was his brother’s anger over his wife going to her parents’ home without his permission, which had caused a rift between the couple.