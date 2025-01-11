KARACHI: A man was caught attempting to buy shoes using counterfeit Rs5000 notes at a shop in the Water Pump market area, as reported by ARY News.

Incident Details

The shopkeeper detected the fake currency when the man, identified as Shan (alias Muhammad Sharif), tried to make a purchase. When asked to present another note, it too was found to be counterfeit.

Suspect’s Claim

Shan, who claimed to work in Karachi’s medicine business, stated he was preparing for his wedding the next day and had come to buy shoes and other items.

Shopkeeper’s Action

The shopkeepers, who recognized Shan as a familiar figure in the market, decided to hand him over to Karachi police for his alleged fraudulent activities.

Broader Context: Fake Currency Networks

This incident comes in the wake of a larger crackdown on counterfeit currency operations:

September 2024: Security agencies and police confiscated Rs200,000 worth of fake currency in Ranipur, Khairpur. The notes, shipped through a courier service, were traced back to a medical store owner who was subsequently arrested.

Wider Network: Authorities revealed that fake currency packets were distributed from Peshawar to Haripur, Islamabad, and other cities by an organized group supplying counterfeit notes nationwide.

The investigation into these operations is ongoing as authorities work to dismantle the network behind the circulation of fake currency.