KARACHI: A seven-year-old boy, Sarim, has gone missing in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, according to reports. Sarim, a madrassa student, was last seen two days ago when he left home to attend his madrassa in North Karachi. His family has filed an FIR, fearing that he may have been abducted.

The FIR indicates that Sarim went to a madrassa within their apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon but never returned. His madrassa teacher mentioned that Sarim had left with his older brother after the lesson, but while the elder brother made it home, Sarim did not.

In a tearful appeal, Sarim’s mother pleaded for his safe return, saying, “Whoever has taken my son, please return him.” The family pointed out that although the apartment complex has CCTV cameras, they were not working at the time due to a power outage.

This incident follows similar cases from last year in areas like Golimar, Lyari, and North Nazimabad, where children went missing after falling into open manholes. Despite the recurrence of such tragedies, authorities have largely been limited to issuing statements, leaving the community concerned and awaiting further action.