Karachi: The Turkish Consulate inKarachi had the esteemed honor and privilege of welcoming Madam Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, and a Novelist & Journalist, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures from various walks of life, including Hon. Governor of Sindh His Excellency Mr. Kamran Tessori, Hon. Chief Minister of Sindh His Excellency Mr. Murad Ali Shah, Madam Faryal Talpur, Hon. Speaker of Sindh Assembly H.E. Mr. Syed Awais Qadir Shah, President of the PPP Women Wing, Hon. Home Minister of Sindh Mr. Zia Ul Hassan Lanjhar, and many other esteemed guests.

The dinner reception provided an excellent opportunity for cultural exchange and strengthened the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan. The attendees engaged in meaningful conversations and enjoyed delicious & scrumptious Turkish & Pakistani cuisines and a delightful evening filled with camaraderie and mutual respect.

Turkish Consul General H.E Mr. Cemal Sangu expressed his deep appreciation for Madam Kenize Mourad’s visit and looks forward to furthering the strong ties between the two brotherly nations.

During the event, Madam Kenize Mourad signed her book “In the Land of the Pure” and gifted to Hon. Governor Sindh and Hon. Chief Minister Sindh.

Kenizé Mourad is a renowned Turkish-French writer and journalist with deep historical ties to the Ottoman Empire and the Indian subcontinent. Born in 1940 in Paris, her life story is a fascinating intersection of history, royalty, and cross-cultural heritage. She is the daughter of Selma Rauf Han?msultan, an Ottoman princess, and Rajaa-al-Rajwa Syed Sajid Husain, a Nawab of the Indian princely state of Kotwara.

Kenizé Mourad’s mother, Selma R. Hanimsultan, was the granddaughter of Sultan Murad V, the 33rd Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, whose brief reign ended in 1876. After the abolition of the Ottoman monarchy in 1924, the royal family was exiled, and Selma Hanimsultan eventually found refuge and settled in India, where she married Kenizé’s father. Tragically, Kenizé lost both her parents early in life and was raised in France, disconnected from her aristocratic lineage. Her writing often explores themes of identity, exile, and the meeting of Eastern and Western cultures. Mourad’s most famous work, “Regards from the Dead Princess” (De la part de la princesse morte), is a semi-autobiographical novel inspired by her mother’s life.

The book provides a poignant glimpse into the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the challenges faced by exiled royals, and the colonial history of the Indian subcontinent.

Kenizé Mourad’s unique heritage bridges the Ottoman Empire, Türkiye, and South Asia (Pakistan and India), making her an important voice in understanding the historical and cultural connections between these regions. Her work continues to inspire readers worldwide with its exploration of personal and collective histories.

She wrote her first book Memories of a Dead Princess, in 1987 which became a best seller and was translated into 34 languages. She has several other publications to her credit including Le Jardin de Badalpour, Our Sacred Land: Voices of the Palestine- Israel Conflict, and In City of Silver and Gold: The Story of Hazrat Mahal.

Kenize has been awarded the ‘Price Anais Ségalas’ by the French Academy and the prestigious Readers award by Elle magazine.

She lives between Istanbul and Paris.