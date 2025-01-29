Karachi, January 29, 2025 : Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’)

announced its financial results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024. Financial Highlights

On a consolidated basis, Net Turnover for the six months under review at PKR 62,246 million is

higher by 4% compared to the same period last year (SPLY). The consolidated Operating Result

at PKR 9,400 million is higher by 16% compared to the SPLY.

On a consolidated basis, Profit After Tax (PAT) for the six months at PKR 6,301 million is 25%

higher than the SPLY, whereas Earnings Per Share (EPS) attributed to the owners of the holding

company at PKR 68.23 is 25% higher than the SPLY owing mainly to improved operating

performance.

On a standalone basis, PAT and EPS for the six months under review at PKR 6,218 million and

PKR 67.33, respectively, are 23% higher than the SPLY.

The Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend in respect of the financial year ending June

30, 2025, at the rate of 340% i.e. PKR 34/- per share of PKR 10/- each.

Following the announcement of the results, LCI’s Chief Executive, Mr. Asif Jooma said, “LCI continues to

demonstrate resilience in a challenging environment, underpinned by its diversified portfolio and long-term

vision. The Company will continue to optimise costs, identify new revenue streams, and maximise

stakeholder returns, positioning us for long-term success and sustainable growth.”