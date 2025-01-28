Karachi: At a jam-packed event held at the PMA (Pakistan Medical Association) centre in Karachi in the evening of 26th January 2025, the eminent anesthesiologist and Chancellor, Malir University of Science and Technology, Dr Tipu Sultan was presented with the Living Legend Award by the College of Family Medicine.

Fifteen prominent citizens including several senior medical practitioners and close family members paid rich tributes to Dr Tipu Sultan for his sterling contributions to medical and health education, to social service and to philanthropy.

They lauded his unwavering commitment to professional ethics, integrity and compassion. Over the past 5 decades, Dr Tipu Sultan has taught and guided over 300 individuals to become capable

anesthesiologists and they, in turn, are presently providing expert, reliable care to tens of thousands of patients across the country every day.

He is a member of a remarkable, unique family of brothers and sisters.

Their mother, the late Dr Attiya Zaffar, at a relatively later stage of her life as the wife of Mr Abu Zaffar, father of Dr Tipu Sultan, herself became a qualified medical doctor while one of her sons — Dr Syed Siraj ud Daula — was also simultaneously studying in the same college to become

a doctor. As founding Chancellor Dr Tipu Sultan is presently leading the completion of construction of the large campus of Malir University in suburban Karachi to bring quality higher education to the doorstep of low-income communities.

The family, which includes his brothers who are publicly well-known, eminent practitioners such as Dr Sher Shah Syed and Dr Siraj ud Daula comprises a total of 38 doctors, including daughters and sons, they have collectively donated 14 acres of their private land for the construction of the University campus adjacent to their long-established Koohi Goth Hospital which offers totally free treatment to thousands of women suffering fistula, and other ailments.

Welcoming attendees to the event, Dr Shehla Naseem, Secretary General, College of Family Medicine said both society and the medical community are indebted to Dr Tipu Sultan for having

helped establish the College of Family Medicine as a forum to strengthen a holistic, harmonious approach to health care and collective wellbeing. She said while all prayed for the long life of Dr Tipu Sultan it was important to honour him during his lifetime and in the presence of his family, former students, contemporaries and admirers.

Former Senator Javed Jabbar referred to the humanistic values of Dr Tipu Sultan and his family who transcend all ethnic and other differences to selflessly serve the most disadvantaged citizens. He said such aspects best express the distinctive fusion of migrant and indigenous identities which marks the evolution of the Pakistani nation-state.

In his remarks, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Chairman, National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) said it was his privilege to know Dr Tipu Sultan and to be aware of his long and sincere contributions to public welfare and as mentor to hundreds of medical students.

Those who shared reminiscences and presented fond tributes were the award-recipient’s wife, Dr Talat Sultan, his brother Professor Dr Siraj ud Daula, his sisters Dr Shaheen Zafar and Professor Safia Siddiqui, Mr Pervez Iqbal, Professor Iqbal Afridi, Dr Col. (r) Rashid Iqbal Khan, Dr Amin Kharadi, Professors Dr Zaman Shaikh, Dr M. Umair, Dr Sarwar Siddiqui, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Altaf Khatri and Dr. Kashif Khalid.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and the presentation of the Living Legend Award with many bouquets, followed by dinner and musical entertainment.