Karachi: October 15, 2025 : Member of the National Assembly, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig, today reviewed the ongoing polio campaign in his constituency NA-241, District South, and held crucial talks with Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khoso, and Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines, Ahmad Murtaza. Dr. Baig has decided to take immediate legal action against parents in certain areas of his constituency who are refusing to cooperate with the polio vaccination campaign. To make the campaign successful, he has also requested support from the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Commissioner of Karachi.

In Shah Rasul Colony, six parents had initially refused to vaccinate their children, but after the intervention of PPP councilors and other local representatives, four parents have now agreed to vaccinate their children. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig has appealed to parents to support and make this polio campaign a success.

Advertisements