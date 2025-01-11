The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s special committee has proposed expanding the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network to include routes on Khyber and Warsak roads.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Excise Minister Khaliqur Rehman and Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, aimed at addressing the growing traffic challenges in Peshawar.

Additionally, the committee suggested extending the BRT service from Ring Road to Kohat Road via GT Road. If approved by the provincial government, these expansions are expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and alleviate pressure on nearby roads.