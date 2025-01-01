PESHAWAR, Jan 01 (INP): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has praised the provincial government’s efforts in achieving a peaceful resolution to the Kurram issue, stating, “Today’s signing of the agreement is a significant step toward a sustainable solution to the issue. I welcome this development and congratulate all stakeholders.” Ali Amin Gandapur expressed hope that the agreement would provide a strong foundation for resolving the Kurram issue permanently. He extended his gratitude to tribal elders, parties, Jirga members, cabinet officials, and civil and military authorities involved in the process. “It is encouraging to see the parties reach an agreement,” he said. The Chief Minister highlighted that the agreement would pave the way for reopening Kurram’s land routes, adding that the parties have played a constructive role in ensuring peace in the region. He described the agreement as a clear message to those spreading discord that the people of the area are peace-loving. He also appealed to the parties to reject elements spreading hatred and to foster unity among their ranks. “Our efforts and aspirations are focused on addressing the issues faced by the people of Kurram and restoring normalcy in their lives as quickly as possible,” he added. Read More: Restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is my responsibility: CM Gandapur Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that violence and conflict are never the solutions to any problem. “Issues and disputes are always resolved through dialogue. Violence only begets violence, which benefits neither the parties involved, the region, nor the government. Peaceful coexistence and tolerance are fundamental teachings of our religion,” he said. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of Pashtun traditions, noting, “In Pashtun culture, even the most significant disputes are resolved through Jirgas. We thank Allah for making progress toward a sustainable resolution of the issue. I also extend my congratulations to the people of Kurram for this achievement.” He assured the public that the government is well aware of the challenges they face and pledged that every possible step will be taken to address these difficulties.