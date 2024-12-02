Power consumers in Karachi received a little relief from the National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) as monthly adjustment brought the per unit price down by 18 paisas.

PEMRA has also issued a notification for the cut in per unit rate of electricity for the month of September. Consumers of the Karachi Electric (KE) will get the benefit of this monthly adjustment in utility bills of December 2024.

K-Electric had sought a relief of 16 paisas per unit from the NEPRA in the utility bills for the month of September. K-Electric had also requested NEPRA to reimburse Rs247 million.