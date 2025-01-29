KARACHI: The temperature in Karachi continues to rise, with the Met Office forecasting a maximum of 30°C today. The minimum temperature recorded between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning was 14.5°C.

According to the weather report, Karachi’s maximum temperature reached 29.5°C yesterday, while today’s peak is expected to be around 30°C. The humidity level in the air stands at 89%, with light northeastern winds blowing.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz stated that winter is gradually receding in Karachi, with no forecast of another cold wave in the city. He predicted cool nights and warm days ahead, with temperatures ranging between 12°C at night and 29°C during the day. He also ruled out any chances of rainfall in Karachi.

The Met Office further reported that most parts of Sindh will experience cold and dry weather, with temperatures dropping to 4°C in Mohenjo Daro, 7°C in Mithi and Nawabshah, 8°C in Dadu, 9°C in Sukkur, 11°C in Thatta, and 13°C in Hyderabad.