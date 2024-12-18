Prominent journalist and political analyst Irshad Bhatti has contracted a second marriage with former actress Sama Raj.

As per reports, the wedding was held at a restaurant near the Badshahi Masjid in Lahore and was attended by close friends and relatives

The videos of the wedding has gone viral on the social media and the happy couple can be seen posing for the photoshoot.

The former actress Sama Raj also shared the movie of her wedding on her Instagram account with the caption from a Quranic verse “ And we created you in Pairs”. She further wrote” We have wed with the will of Allah. May Allah keeps us together in this world as well as Jannah”.

According to the actress’s post the Nikah ceremony was held two weeks back.

The social media followers have welcomed the wedding of journalist Irshad Bhatti and wished the couple the best of luck.

This is Irshad Bhatti’s second wedding his first wife passed away in 2022.

In several TV programmes, he generously admired his first wife’s support to him in his difficult times.