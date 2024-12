Karachi: To celebrate the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and to pay tribute to the founder of the nation, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Abdul Basit M I Mundia and Team VOK inaugurated Jinnah’s monument. To celebrate the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and to pay tribute to the founder of the nation, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Abdul Basit M I Mundia and Team VOK inaugurated Jinnah’s monument.

We are grateful to the Mayor of Karachi for his continuous support toward VOK.

We also thank all the guests and media personnel for joining us and making it a memorable occasion.