5G Tests
TELECOM

Jazz Successfully Conducts 5G Tests

KARACHI – Jazz has successfully tested out the fifth generation of mobile technology. In its effort to lead the digitalization journey in Pakistan, the 5G Tests of Jazz aimed to test the improvement in performance of the network as a result of this technology. When launched, 5G will meet the evolving needs of tomorrow’s customers. 

These 5G Tests trials were conducted at Jazz’s Digital Headquarters in Islamabad, where average download speeds of 1452 Mbps and upload speed of 68 Mbps was achieved along with successful HD Voice & Video calls. 

Jazz CEO Amir Ibrahim, talking about the successful 5G trials, said, “We are pleased with the initial 5G trials and are ready to fast track the technology across Pakistan, whenever the process gets initiated by the government.  These trials showcase our commitment towards a digital Pakistan, which is why we have been the frontrunners in deploying the latest mobile technology.” 

 “Successful conclusion of these 5G trials is a matter of pride for us as we have always strived to provide the latest technologies to the masses,” said Jazz CTO Khalid Shehzad. “Our network is spread throughout Pakistan and once the pre-requisites are set for the commercial launch of 5G in the country, Jazz will ensure no one is left behind in attaining the benefits this next-gen technology will offer.” 

Jazz is already Pakistan’s fastest mobile network, as certified by Ookla through their Speedtest Award™ which the operator has won three times in a row. These results were announced after Ookla compared user initiated tests taken on the Speedtest app from all major mobile operators in Pakistan. Moreover, Jazz is also spearheading the implementation of use cases for ecosystem development to benefit the masses. 

On the back of these achievements, Jazz is clearly ready to offer 5G’s game-changing potential whenever the government allows for the commercial launch. 

