Jazz implements mandatory work-from-home policy nationwide

KARACHI – In an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Jazz has mandated its 3000+ employee base to work from home – one of the most comprehensive work from home orders in Pakistan to protect employees and business partners. These orders are effective from 17 March, 2020 till 31 March, 2020.

Being Pakistan’s leading digital company, Jazz has directed employees and business partners to utilize existing digital tools to communicate, while staff critical for business continuity will continue to operate from the office.

Jazz’s Experience Centers, 20 in total, will also be closed, but customers can rely on alternative technical support mediums, such as the WhatsApp helpline at 0300 3008000; Jazz World – self-care application; call centers; online and social media channels. During this time the franchises will continue to operate as per usual.

“The wellbeing of our employees, business partners, and customers is our foremost concern during these challenging times. The idea behind this move is to contribute towards social distancing and play our role in ensuring the virus spread is slowed down,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim. “All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the continuity of our services to millions of Pakistanis who rely on us for their daily communication, entertainment, banking, and information needs.”

Like this: Like Loading...