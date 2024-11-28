Karachi: November 28, 2024; The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance up to USD 95,311 (equivalent to PKR 26.5 million) in total to two local NGOs for development projects in Sindh. The grant contracts were signed between the Consul General of Japan, Mr. HATTORI Masaru, and representatives of the two NGOs at the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi on November 28, 2024. The two NGOs that will implement the projects are Disabled Welfare Association (DWA) and Sindh Community Foundation (SCF). The DWA will receive 31,329 US dollars grant (equivalent to PKR 8.7 million) to get new transport vehicles and vocational training equipment for low-income women with disability in Karachi. Through this grant, the DWA will be able to provide vocational trainings to approximately 40 women with disabilities each day, as a result, the DWA would empower them to achieve social and economic independence. Through receiving 63,982 US dollars grant (equivalent to PKR 17.8 million), the SCF will be able to construct climate resilient water filtering plants and sanitation system. This will allow benefitting approximately 6,000 villagers to access clean water and 850 villagers to the toilets each day. Thus, the SCF would contribute to reduction of water-borne diseases, and environmental pollutions, and better health of the people. At the signing ceremony, the Consul General of Japan, Mr. HATTORI expressed his expectation that the DWA and the SCF would make a remarkable impact on their communities by uplifting people and bringing them happiness. The Government of Japan will continue to support local NGOs through grant assistance for the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level.