Karachi: The Jebees Schooling System & Educational System (JSS) successfully organized its Annual Sports Gala 2024. The event was attended by a large number of distinguished city personalities, parents, and students.

The Sports Gala featured various sports activities not only for students but also for parents, adding excitement and enthusiasm to the event.

JSS Managing Director Madam Jabeen Naveed, CEO Ms. Areeba Naveed, CEO Sir Waleed Ahmed Khan, and CFO Sir Nasrullah Ahmed Khan expressed their thoughts on the successful organization of the event and congratulated the JSS team.

This event not only promoted physical fitness but also strengthened positive relationships between students and parents.