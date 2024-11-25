Iqra University, a renowned educational institution in Karachi, faces intense criticism after organizing a bold fashion event, Iqra University Fashion Odyssey 2024.

The show, held in collaboration with Iqra University and the Academy of International Fashion Design (AIFD), showcased creative collections by young designers, presented on the runway by top models and fashion icons.

The event featured daring, Western-inspired attire, sparking controversy online. A circulating video from the event caught the attention of social media users, who condemned the choice of outfits, which many viewed as provocative and inappropriate. Critics, in particular, expressed concerns over the event’s discordance with the university’s name, Iqra, which is tied to Islamic values, as it was the first word revealed by Allah to Prophet Muhammad.

One user voiced their opinion, stating, “Iqra, the first word revealed by Allah, is now associated with vulgarity.” Another critic remarked, “Iqra crosses all limits.” Many others accused the university of promoting immorality, arguing that such fashion choices under the guise of creativity clash with local values and traditions. Some also criticized the event for its apparent imitation of Western trends, without sufficient cultural sensitivity or originality.