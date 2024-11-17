Tandojam, November 17, 2024: The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) hosted a day-long seminar at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam,(SAU) to discuss the recent WIPO Treaty on Genetic Resources, Associated Traditional Knowledge (GRATK) and other IP-related matters.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights in promoting innovation and economic growth in Pakistan. Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chairman, IPO-Pakistan, emphasized the centrality of IP in Pakistan’s progress and its attractiveness to foreign investors in a rules-compliant country.

Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, welcomed participants and highlighted the critical role of academics and researchers in creating awareness and solutions. He underlined the importance of enforcing relevant IP rules.

The seminar featured a panel discussion with leading stakeholders, including Syed Mahmood Nawaz Shah, President, Sindh Abadkar Board; Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, SAU; Dr. Raza Muhammad Memon, Principal Scientist and Head, Plant Protection Division, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Tandojam; Prof. Dr. Shah Nawaz Marri, Chairman, Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, SAU; and Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), SAU.

The WIPO Treaty on Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge aims to enhance the efficacy, transparency, and quality of the patent system regarding genetic resources and traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources. The treaty establishes a disclosure requirement for patent applicants who base their inventions on genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge. Munir Hussain,Media officer,IPO-PAKISTAN