Karachi: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) represented Pakistan at the UNESCO Entrepreneurship Education Network (EE-Net) National Annual Conference held on December 7–8, 2024, at Hangzhou Normal University, China. Leading IoBM’s delegation was Raza Abbas, Head of the Shahjehan Syed Karim Incubation Center (SSKIC) at IoBM and Focal Person for UNESCO EE-Net, Pakistan Chapter. This international event brought together representatives from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Pakistan to sign a historic memorandum of understanding aimed at advancing entrepreneurship education across Asia. The partnership focuses on several key areas, including cross-border education, capacity development programs, youth cultivation, joint research initiatives, and academic and professional exchange. This initiative represents a significant step toward creating a robust network for entrepreneurship education across the Global South. Through its participation, IoBM reaffirms its commitment to nurturing future leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs in Pakistan while contributing to regional and global progress. Furthermore, Raza Abbas delivered a presentation on International Exchange and Cooperation in Entrepreneurship Education: The Need of Current Times at the conference.