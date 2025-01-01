IHHN Celebrates Completion of Phase 1 of the newly setup hospital building aimed to facilitate countless lives in Karachi

Karachi, January 1, 2025 – The Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) celebrated a significant milestone as it marked the completion of Phase 1 of its new state-of-the-art hospital building at Indus University Hospital, Karachi.

The occasion brought together key figures from diverse sectors, including donors, government officials, healthcare professionals, media representatives, social media influencers, celebrities and ambassadors, advertising agencies, civil society members, and corporate representatives, all united under the same roof to support IHHN’s mission in providing exceptional healthcare services.

The event was graciously hosted by IHHN’s distinguished leadership team, led by Abdul Karim Paracha, Chairman IHHN, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President IHHN, and Dr. Syed Zafar Zaidi, CEO IHHN. They were joined by Mr. Ahmed Hussain Kapadia, Corporate Ambassador, IHNN. Dr. Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf, Executive Director of Medical Services, Dr. Amin Chinoy, Mr. Salim Razak Tabani, Chairman of the Resource Generation Committee, and Syed Mashhood Rizvi, Executive Director CRD.

The event featured an exclusive tour of the hospital’s key facilities, including the Emergency, Family Medicine clinics, Consultant Clinics, wards, Operation Theaters, and advanced Blood Center. Guests had the opportunity to explore the hospital’s cutting-edge infrastructure and exceptional healthcare facilities, which embody IHHN’s commitment to world-class patient care.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President IHHN, shared, “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of our donors and well-wishers. It brings us one step closer to achieving our vision of providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to all, while ensuring that Indus Hospital remains the first choice to everyone looking for quality healthcare facilities.”

Expressing his admiration towards the groundbreaking initiative, Mr. Ahmed Hussain Kapadia, Corporate Ambassador, IHHN pledged the continuous support to help IHHN sustain and expand its mission and congratulated the entire IHHN Team and the supporters on achieving yet another milestone towards Indus Hospital’s ambition of creating an impact and contributing to countless lives across the country.