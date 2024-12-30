Karachi, 30 December 2024 : ILMA University delegation led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mansoor Us Zafar Dawood and accompanied by the Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Sultana, Dean of the Faculty of Media & Design and Dr. Raja Rehan, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, met with the Honorable Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong. The delegation engaged in a productive discussion exploring collaborative opportunities between ILMA University and leading Chinese universities.

Key areas of discussion included signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to formalize partnerships with Chinese academic and research institutions.

The delegation also emphasized the importance of joint research activities and projects in cutting-edge fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, data science, green finance, and sustainability. Faculty members will play an active role in these initiatives through joint research papers, applied studies, and cross-disciplinary projects.

The exchange of faculty and students was highlighted as a cornerstone for fostering academic, cultural, and social interactions. These programs will enrich the educational experience while promoting global engagement and understanding between ILMA University and Chinese universities.

Other collaborative efforts include the exchange of academic publications and research materials, enabling both institutions to share valuable insights and knowledge. Expertise sharing through joint seminars, workshops, and capacity-building training sessions will further enhance higher education standards and professional development.

This interaction signifies a major step forward in ILMA University’s mission to promote global academic excellence and create opportunities for groundbreaking research and educational exchange.