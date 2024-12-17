ICMA Research and Publications Department has released the latest edition of “ICMA MPS Review” (attached), providing a brief analysis of SBP’s 200 basis point policy rate reduction (from 15% to 13%) and including insights from experts, business, and industry leaders on this important decision. ICMA believes that this move aligns with investor expectations and is expected to ease inflationary pressures.

ICMA’s analysis underscores the significance of inflation indicators like the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Core Inflation, and Sensitive Price Index (SPI) in shaping monetary policy. The CPI, reflecting overall price changes, has declined due to lower food prices and global commodity trends, offering relief to consumers. However, Core Inflation remains high at 9.7%, signaling structural issues such as high production costs and supply chain inefficiencies. The SPI, which monitors essential items, provides real-time data on inflation’s impact on lower-income groups. Together, these indicators enable policymakers to develop both short-term and long-term economic strategies effectively.