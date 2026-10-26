ICMA Hosts Sultana Siddiqui for Lecture on Women’s Empowerment and Future Leadership

Sultana Siddiqui speaks at ICMA’s Thought Leadership Lecture on women’s empowerment and future leaders.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) hosted a Thought Leadership Lecture featuring Sultana Siddiqui, chairperson of HUM Network.

The Research and Publications Committee organised the event at ICMA’s head office in Karachi. Titled “Inspiring Women and the Next Generation of Leaders,” the lecture attracted members, academics, students and professionals.

ICMA Promotes Leadership and Knowledge Sharing

Muhammad Yasin, FCMA, president of ICMA and chairman of its Research and Publications Committee, welcomed the participants.

He highlighted the value of learning from accomplished leaders. Moreover, he noted that their experiences offer important lessons in resilience, leadership and institution-building.

The Thought Leadership Lecture Series also encourages meaningful dialogue on issues of national importance. Through these sessions, ICMA aims to promote knowledge sharing and professional development.

Sultana Siddiqui Shares Her Journey

Siddiqui reflected on her career spanning more than five decades in Pakistan’s media and entertainment industry. She discussed the challenges and opportunities that shaped her professional journey.

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As a media entrepreneur, producer and founder of HUM Network, she highlighted perseverance, innovation and purpose-driven leadership. She also stressed the importance of continuous learning.

Furthermore, Siddiqui discussed women’s role in shaping society. She called for greater opportunities for emerging female leaders.

She encouraged young professionals to face challenges confidently. They should also pursue new skills and maintain high standards in their respective fields.

According to Siddiqui, leadership goes beyond personal success. Instead, effective leaders empower others, promote inclusion and contribute positively to society.

Creativity and Mentorship for the Next Generation

Drawing on her experience in media and cultural development, Siddiqui highlighted the influence of storytelling and creativity. She also discussed how entrepreneurship can inspire future generations.

She urged organisations to nurture talent and encourage innovation. In addition, she emphasised the importance of mentorship in developing future leaders.

These efforts can help build a stronger and more resilient leadership pipeline. They can also prepare young professionals to meet emerging challenges.

ICMA Recognises Her Contributions

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment. Participants asked Siddiqui about leadership, media, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment and personal growth.

ICMA presented her with a token of appreciation. The gesture recognised her contributions to Pakistan’s media industry, cultural development and women’s empowerment.

Participants appreciated the session for its practical insights and inspiring messages.

Through its Thought Leadership Lecture Series, ICMA continues to connect professionals and students with prominent figures from diverse fields. Ultimately, the initiative supports intellectual exchange, professional growth and social development in Pakistan.

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