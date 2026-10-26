Al-Shifa Trust Seeks Qatar Charity Partnership to Expand Free Eye Care for Somali Patients

Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital is expanding its international outreach through proposed cooperation with Qatar Charity to provide free eye treatment to Somali patients, support a planned eye care and research centre in Lahore, and create new medical training opportunities.

The initiative took shape during a four-day networking visit to Doha by an Al-Shifa Trust delegation led by its president, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan. The delegation also discussed reviving the Trust’s Gulf Chapter in Qatar to strengthen fundraising and engagement with overseas Pakistanis.

Qatar Charity Partnership Under Discussion

During a meeting with Jassim Mohammed Al-Sumaiti, Qatar Charity’s general supervisor for Pakistan, both sides explored potential cooperation in healthcare, human resource development and professional training.

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Al-Sumaiti appreciated Al-Shifa Trust’s humanitarian mission to prevent blindness and expressed interest in supporting its work across several areas.

Under the proposed arrangement for Somali patients, Qatar Charity would cover the full cost of their treatment. Al-Shifa Trust’s president also proposed a separate arrangement to facilitate treatment for patients from Qatar through a 50-50 cost-sharing model.

The discussions also covered potential support for the Trust’s planned eye care and research centre in Lahore, medical training for doctors and a possible nurse exchange programme.

Qatar Charity representatives indicated that they might visit Pakistan in November, ahead of Ramadan. Meanwhile, Al-Shifa Trust identified follow-up discussions with the charity’s Islamabad office as a priority.

International Training and Healthcare Cooperation

The proposed partnership could improve access to specialist eye care for Somali patients who might otherwise struggle to afford treatment. It could also provide Pakistani healthcare professionals with opportunities to develop specialised skills through international training and professional exchanges.

During the Doha visit, the delegation also met representatives of Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar, Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar, Pakistan Welfare Forum Qatar and Pakistan Business Forum Qatar.

These meetings focused on institutional cooperation, fundraising and ways to strengthen support for the Trust’s humanitarian work.

Strengthening Support Among Overseas Pakistanis

Representatives of Pakistan Welfare Forum Qatar highlighted limited awareness of Al-Shifa Trust among Pakistanis living in Qatar. They stressed the need for stronger community outreach and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

Participants appreciated the Trust’s humanitarian services and explored ways to promote its mission through community networks and collaboration with like-minded organisations. Members of the Pakistani community also expressed interest in supporting its outreach in Qatar and beyond.

The proposed international support could help ease financial pressure on Al-Shifa Trust. Inflation and rupee depreciation have increased the cost of imported medical equipment and hospital operations, making international partnerships and fundraising increasingly important.

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