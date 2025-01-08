For the sixth consecutive day, residents of Pakistan’s northern Hunza Valley continued their sit-in on the Karakoram Highway (KKH), protesting against severe power outages amid the harsh winter. The demonstration, which began on January 1, has brought together local residents, political parties, and civil society groups, all demanding a reliable electricity supply.

Protesters expressed frustration with the Gilgit-Baltistan government’s failure to provide even a few hours of daily power, leaving over 80,000 residents struggling to meet basic needs. The KKH, a vital trade route connecting Pakistan to China, has been blocked at Aliabad, Hunza’s district headquarters. The blockade impacts trade under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as the route is crucial for bilateral trade facilitated by the year-round operational Khunjerab Pass.

Power shortages, or load shedding, are a chronic issue in Pakistan, but the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan worsens significantly during winter, depriving residents of heating and essential services. Protesters are demanding the installation of thermal power generators to address the winter energy crisis, but officials cite financial constraints and high operational costs as obstacles, leaving the crisis unresolved.

The ongoing protest highlights the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions in the region, as prolonged outages during winter continue to disrupt daily life and critical trade routes.