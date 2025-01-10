The “Honhar Laptop Scholarship Program”, introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to support talented students by providing laptops and merit-based scholarships. Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying for this initiative:

Eligibility Criteria

Academic Excellence: High-achieving Matriculation and F.Sc students.

Top-performing students in universities, colleges, medical, dental, industry, and agriculture fields. Minority Representation: Special consideration for students from minority communities (2,000 laptops reserved).

Key Features

Laptop Specifications : Core i7, 13th-generation laptops.

Scholarship Opportunities: Full tuition fee coverage for 18,000 female students under the Merit Scholarship Program.

Application Steps

Contact Your Institution: Eligible students must apply through their respective educational institutions. Verify Academic Records: Submit academic performance records to your institution to qualify for merit-based selection. Institutional Nomination: Your institution will shortlist and forward applications based on performance and eligibility criteria. Await Confirmation: Selected students will be notified by their institutions.

Application Deadlines

The first batch of laptops (5,000) will be distributed within 30 days.

Full program implementation is targeted by February 20.

Scholarship and Laptop Allocation

University Students : 20,000 laptops.

: 20,000 laptops. College Students : 14,000 laptops.

: 14,000 laptops. Medical & Dental Students : 2,000 laptops.

: 2,000 laptops. Industry & Agriculture Students: 4,000 laptops.

Guard of Honour for High Achievers

Exceptional Matriculation and F.Sc students will also receive a Guard of Honour during laptop distribution ceremonies.

This program reflects the Punjab government’s dedication to fostering education and empowering youth. Students are encouraged to act promptly to seize this opportunity to enhance their academic and professional futures.