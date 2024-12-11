In India, many marriages with a budget of crores of rupees have ended in divorce and these marriages include Bollywood celebrities as well as some sports personalities whose divorces have proved to be as expensive as their marriages.

The list includes the wedding of former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wedding of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, and the wedding of Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010, but this year the marriage ended in divorce, which the couple announced in early 2024.

Indian media reports claim that Shoaib Malik paid 15 million Indian rupees to Sania Mirza for the separation, which makes about 50 million Pakistani rupees.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in May 2020, but the news of their separation came to light after Natasa removed the ‘Pandya’ with the name on her Instagram account in May this year.

In July 2024, Pandya and Natasa confirmed their separation on Instagram.According to Indian media, in the event of Hardik and Natasha’s separation, 70 percent of Hardik’s assets were given to Natasha.

If the claim is true, Hardik and Natasa’s divorce is one of the most expensive divorces in India.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012 and they have a son Zoravar.

Last year in 2023, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee confirmed their separation via Instagram.

Indian media claims that Shekhar stayed with Ayesha Mukherjee for only one year during the eight-year marriage relationship and in case of separation, he had to pay 13 crore Indian rupees to his wife Ayesha.