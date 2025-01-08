The inauguration of the Malir Expressway, now renamed the “Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto Expressway,” is set to reshape Karachi’s transportation landscape. Scheduled for January 11, this 40-kilometer high-speed corridor will revolutionize city connectivity, significantly reduce travel times, and enhance access to key urban areas.

Key Features and Connectivity:

The expressway links Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to Kathore near the M-9 Motorway (Superhighway). The first phase, covering a 9.1-kilometer stretch from Korangi Causeway to Shah Faisal Interchange, will be inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This phase includes a flyover connecting Korangi, easing traffic congestion and boosting flow on a two-way, three-lane route developed under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The expressway is projected to cut travel time from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Jinnah Terminal to just 15 minutes, providing seamless connectivity to key areas like Shah Faisal, the airport, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and the National Highway.

Traffic Regulations:

The expressway will accommodate both heavy and light vehicles, with toll charges set at Rs100 for cars and jeeps and Rs200 for heavy vehicles. To ensure smooth operations, motorcycles and rickshaws are strictly prohibited. Additionally, the Shah Faisal Interchange to Shah Faisal Colony Bridge has been declared a no-parking zone.

Safety and Infrastructure:

The Sindh Government has implemented robust security measures, including the deployment of district and traffic police at major entry and exit points, patrolling units, and the presence of fire brigades and Rescue 1122 ambulances. Road lighting is being installed for enhanced safety, with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah planning a night inspection to evaluate progress.

Special interchanges will provide easy access to residential and commercial areas, while ongoing rehabilitation at interchanges like Jam Sadiq, EBM, and Shah Faisal will ensure improved connectivity.

Economic and Urban Impact:

By alleviating Karachi’s chronic traffic congestion, the expressway is expected to bolster economic growth, particularly in cargo transport. Its strategic design prioritizes not just daily commuters but also the city’s trade and industrial sectors. The project is seen as a “game-changer,” reflecting the Sindh Government’s vision for modernizing Karachi’s infrastructure while honoring its historical legacy by naming the expressway after Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Future Plans:

With the first phase nearing completion, the second phase aims to extend the expressway to Kathore, further strengthening Karachi’s transportation network. The expressway is a significant milestone in Karachi’s modernization, promising faster commutes, enhanced safety, and improved connectivity across the metropolis.