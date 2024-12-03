Lahore: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), marked a significant milestone in modern urbanization with the groundbreaking ceremony of its first mixed-use commercial high-rise tower, the CBD High Q Tower.

Set to be constructed on an 8.89-kanal plot within the CBD Punjab Business Bay, the tower will soar to a height of 415 feet, symbolizing a new era of sustainable urban development and architectural excellence.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent officials, including CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Legal Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar,Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah,Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, and Director Project Management Asif Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin highlighted the significance of this monumental project, stating:

“The CBD High Q Tower is a testament to our vision of redefining urban spaces and establishing Lahore as a hub of sustainable and innovative infrastructure. This project reflects our commitment to driving economic growth and creating opportunities for businesses, investors, and residents alike. It is a milestone in our journey to build a modern, vibrant urban ecosystem.”

The CBD High Q Tower will feature a cutting-edge design, blending commercial, residential, and recreational spaces under one roof. The project is strategically positioned to enhance Lahore’s urban skyline and foster economic development by attracting local and international investments.

The tower’s groundbreaking marks the first step in CBD Punjab’s ambitious plan to transform the region into a global benchmark for urban planning and development. By incorporating state-of-the-art facilities, modern infrastructure, and sustainable practices, the project aims to set new standards in urban living and commercial functionality.

CBD Punjab continues to lead with its innovative approach, making significant strides in reshaping Lahore’s urban landscape. The organization’s unwavering commitment to excellence underscores its mission to create dynamic and sustainable communities