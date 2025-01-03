Pakistan’s breathtaking Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region has earned a spot among the top 25 must-visit destinations for 2025, according to a list by US-based broadcaster CNN.



Nestled in the Karakoram Mountains, GB boasts some of the world’s highest peaks and is a magnet for adventure enthusiasts.

CNN Travel highlighted the region’s allure, saying, “The Gilgit-Baltistan region in the Karakoram Mountains isn’t the easiest place to reach — flights can be unpredictable, and roads may be seasonally inaccessible — but it offers peaks as enticing as a lemon meringue pie.”

The region is home to five of the 14 ‘eight-thousander’ peaks, including K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, renowned for its extreme difficulty and danger.

Despite its unparalleled natural beauty, the challenging terrain and limited infrastructure make GB a destination where guided travel is essential. “Hiking here makes the Himalayas seem like a stroll in Central Park,” CNN Travel remarked.

Other destinations featured in the CNN Travel list include Almaty in Kazakhstan, India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bolivia, Chemnitz in Germany, Morocco’s Rabat, Canada’s Vancouver Island, and Turkiye’s Kaçkar Mountains.